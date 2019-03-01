Fridays are for new music and there is no better place to get the best of fresh releases than on the Pulse playlist of 10 well selected songs you need in your life this week.

With the Presidential elections over with [Thank Goodness], artists have hit the studio en masse and the result has been non stop flow of new music this first day in March.

The likes of Patoranking, Adekunle Gold and Burna Boy have all released new singles this week and here are 10 more of the best that many have evaded your radar.

Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to this week

5QUAD - 'M.I.A'

5quad (pronounced Squad) is a Millenial African music group that comprises of five young, gifted and creative members from a variety of musical and artistic background, Waye, Vudu, Calie, Jafe and Khandie and they are out with the visuals to their latest single, 'M.I.A.'

The group put together by Clarence Peters and signed to Capital Hill Music is working on their debut album, a blend of Afrobeats, hiphop, R&B and Pop songs which is expected to be released mid 2019.

Maxino Featuring Ceeza Milli - 'Movie Time'

Maxino returns to the scene with his first single of the year titled “Movie Time” featuring Ceeza Milli.

On this DJ ToxiQ Afro-beat influenced Hip-Hop produced cut, the talented rapper combines well with Ceeza as they deliver a tune fit for serenading a queen.

Teeto and Rae Slick - 'Cash Out' feat Moti Cakes and Lord Vino

Veteran emcees Teeto Ceemos and Rae Slick come together to release this collaborative project called ''Lataaro.''

The 11 track body of work which features a guest artists including the likes of Lord Vino, Moti Cakes and Tomi Thomas is a solid product that combines well their ability to spit bars delivered over pristine and urban flow.

From the album is this stand out cut, 'Cash Out', where they flex effortlessly to serve a playful yet quite potent joint.

Listen to Lataaro HERE

Davina Oriakhi - 'Hosea 4 v 6'

British Nigerian Singer/Songwriter, Davina Oriakhi is an heavenly gift that keeps giving nothing but beautiful music and her new single 'Hosea 4v6,' produced by Lex Amor and Davina Oriakhi is another that is unapologetically spiritual and blissful.

On Hosea 4v6, which follows her last music video 'JUJU' released earlier in the year, the singer is just as enthralling and melodious, carrying a message; on African suppression and freedom.

Nissi - 'Over Here'

Talented singer NISSI continues to experiment with different forms of creative expression and evolve, as she releases her new single ’Over Here.’

The gentle yet more evocative song fuses her love for Afro-centric sounds which she blends into very melodic and contemporary vibe.

King Perryy - 'Murder' feat. Teni

DM Records signee King Perryy displays a higher level of readiness for the year as he kicks off with the lyrics visuals to his song 'Murder' which features Teni Makanaki.

Jizzle - 'Finally'

Jizzle is the new kid on the block on the Gambian music scene and his music is fast becoming the hottest thing from the West African country.

The fast rising talent who combines his rap skill with his love for dancehall is putting finishing works to his debut album which will be titled, ''Finally'' after the release of his EP, ''The Next Big Thing'' last year.

'Finally' is the lead single from the album, a pleasurable song where he talks about believing in himself and eventually arriving at his dream destination where he is loved both at home and outside.

Blackmagic - 'Anything For Love'

Alternative rapper, Blackmagic is back and this time he is armed with two brand new singles for 2019.

'Anything For Love' is the first of his latest releases as he professes his willingness to do anything for the one he loves.

The song is produced by Spax.

Ajebutter 22 - 'Lagos Love'

Ajebutter 22 is out with his first official solo single since the release of his debut album, ''What Happens in Lagos'' in 2017.

'Lagos Love' is another one that showcases his bond with the city as he uses the drama that is associated with the City of Excellence to tell a tale of affection.

The song was produced by Spax.

Lord VeeJay - 'Turnioniown For Me'

Lord VeeJay, debuts his first single for 2019, with this one he titles 'Turnioniown For Me'.

The singer catches a spin on a viral catchphrase as he continues to woo his love interest on this Zionzbeatz produced slammer.