Even though he didn't reveal identity, the music executive took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 4, 2019, where he gave fans a hint of a female artist he is working with a not so clear photo.

"New Artist Alert........ Winter is Over! #BillzVision #323ME #TIE," he captioned the photo. Let's all keep our fingers crossed as we await the emergence of another magical artist from Teebillz.

Talking about artists who have gone to make magical music and rose to the limelight, we've got Tiwa Savage who was managed by Teebillz for a long time before their relationship took a step further and they got married.

However, this union didn't last long as they both went their separate ways after a messy divorce scandal. Still, on his amazing music managerial skills, Teebillz at some point worked with Sauce Kid and CDQ where he was very instrumental in the success of their careers.