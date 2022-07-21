RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tee Weirdo makes his debut with new single, 'Body to Body'

Tee Weirdo, a musician who hails from Nigeria but was born in Togo, enters the music scene with the smash single 'Body To Body.'

Thierry Chibuzo Dela Ikeorah, also known as Tee Weirdo (born May 25) is a Togolese born Nigerian artist, singer, rapper, songwriter. He rediscovered his music career in January 2022. He sings, raps in English, French, Ewe and a little Igbo.

Body to body was produced by GigzBeatz, and mixed and mastered by Possi gee.

You can stream Body to body here.

https://audiomack.com/tee-weirdo/song/body-to-body

https://soundcloud.com/iamteeweirdo/tee-weirdo-body-to-body

https://open.spotify.com/track/7xIaoLUxpJIcfAhKwUukWi?si=4d36720529844900

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDL-tjkMdWc

