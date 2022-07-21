Tee Weirdo, a musician who hails from Nigeria but was born in Togo, enters the music scene with the smash single 'Body To Body.'
Tee Weirdo makes his debut with new single, 'Body to Body'
#FeatureByTeeWeirdo
Recommended articles
Thierry Chibuzo Dela Ikeorah, also known as Tee Weirdo (born May 25) is a Togolese born Nigerian artist, singer, rapper, songwriter. He rediscovered his music career in January 2022. He sings, raps in English, French, Ewe and a little Igbo.
Pulse Nigeria
Body to body was produced by GigzBeatz, and mixed and mastered by Possi gee.
You can stream Body to body here.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTeeWeirdo
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng