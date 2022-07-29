RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talented rising star Tee Psalm drops visuals for new single 'What You Need'

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Tee Psalm has released the visuals for his captivating new single 'What you need'.

Tee Psalm
Tee Psalm

A talented singer and songwriter who stands out for his ability to combine exquisite melody and excellent delivery to create intoxicating music, Tee Psalm has displayed his abilities on his previous releases that include 'Like this', 'Lying', and 'Don’t Play'.

'What you need' is Tee Pslam's latest offering that features a combination of UK pop style and Afrobeats medley and lyrics to create a soothing love song. And following its streaming success, he has released a befitting visuals for the single.

The stimulating video was directed by Mr. mtmmg in London, United Kingdom where Tee Psalm is based.

You can watch 'What You Need' video below

Tee Psalm - What You Need
Tee Psalm - What You Need Pulse Nigeria

STREAM 'WHAT YOU NEED' HERE

