Tchap0 aka TCH is out with his debut body of work titled, ''Paradox''

The BME artist has been an internet sensation for some weeks now. In responding to his fans who have been clamouring for him to release his own singles, Tchap0 has released not just a single, but a full body of work.

PARADOX is an 9-track project that features the likes of RexPapi, Ezeugo, Mofizzay, Troms, Amazin, BigTimi & Mars and Barzini.

The album features productions from beatmakers, Synx, Jesse, Science & Mofizzay and mixed & mastered by Synx.

Released under BME / Hightunes and distributed by SLAK, the EP is available for download & streaming worldwide and it’s one EP you can’t afford to keep off your playlist.

Stream & Download Here:

Attach Zip (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l3s7lKswyWBcEBOq5ug8b_T6eyXcyUde/view)

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/paradox/1448217767

or

Fanlink.to/PARADOX

