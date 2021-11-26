Taylor Swift remembers it ‘All too well’ in short film

Self-Written and directed, the film accompanied by a soft rock/pop tune takes us on a love story that begins with a couple in bed, mesmerized by one another. They move to upstate New York, where she leaves her red scarf behind at a house they lodge at. [The red scarf symbolizes her presence as later on referenced]. Their relationship takes a twist at a dinner party, where Taylor’s boyfriend ignores her while catching up with old friends. After dinner, as young Taylor does the dishes, They get into a fight, but the boyfriend is dismissive and arrogant, while a troubled Taylor is heartbroken but still wants to be with Him. He apologizes and kisses her to end the argument. They dance in the refrigerator light and get cozy under the blankets. After, He starts to distance himself from Her when she needs him, eventually breaking up with Her. A devastated swift weeps in bed, ignoring his phone calls. A montage shows Her alone at events and miserable on her 21st birthday. The boyfriend’s life carries on as he walks alone down a Brooklyn street, recalling blissful moments in his relationship with Her. The story then jumps 13 years into the future. Taylor has become an author and is celebrating the release of her novel All Too Well, presumably detailing the heartache of her early twenties, reading it out to an audience of fans in a packed bookstore. Outside, her boyfriend watches Taylor through the window, wearing the same scarf she had abandoned 13 years ago.