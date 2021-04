Details/Takeaway: For the first time since December 2019, Nigerian singer, producer and sound engineer, Tay Iwar returns with a new song.

Iwar is set to release his fifth body of work.

Artiste: Tay Iwar

Song: PEAKING

Album: R&B

Year: April 8, 2021

Video Director: TBA

Song Producer: Tay Iwar

Genre: Emo/Cloud Rap

Label: BANTU/Soulection

You can play the record below;