Since the release of his April 2021 EP 'Love & Isolation,' award-winning producer, singer and songwriter Tay Iwar has gone on to achieve incredible things in his career, including scoring a Grammy nomination for his contributions to Wizkid’s 'Made In Lagos' album.
Grammy-nominated R&B artist Tay Iwar releases new single 'BAD4U'
Grammy-nominated R&B artist Tay Iwar is back with a sexy new single ‘Bad4U’, which was released on Friday 17th June 2022.
‘Bad4U’ was produecd by Le Mav and Tay Iwar and it's the artist’s first release of 2022.
The single sees Tay contemplate love in its various forms. “Love is a vice, an addiction or a virtue,” he says, stating that the inspiration for the track was, “the chaos that romantic union brings”.
