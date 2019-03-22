You've heard that Wizkid is releasing a new album soon, he even premiered snippets live on his Instagram. You streamed the new Burna Boy EP with DJDS and yes, it seems like 2019 will again be his year, but with all the new music this week, is your playlist really up to date?

It is quite easy to get lost in the pool of releases on a daily from Nigerian artists, the sheer volume can be attimes overwhelming while it becomes a task to listen to half of the songs saturating across your timeline of favorite streaming channel.

That is why we have taken this as a task to provide you with a carefully selected compilation featuring 10 of the very best songs that may have evaded your radar.

Here are 10 new songs you need on your playlist this week

DJ Yin - 'Sora' [Life Of Fatima]

DJ Yin's 'Sora' is one of those songs that makes you stop to pay attention. From her confident vocals to the language switch and the message, 'Sora' which translates to 'Be Careful' is beautiful music.

Dj Yin broke into the scene with her lovable style of music in 2017. 'Sora' is the first song from her new effort called "Life of Fatima", a 5 track project solely produced by BankyOnDBeatz.

Psycho YP - 'OGA' (Remix) feat. YCEE, Dremo & Blaqbonez

It is a power posse rap cut as young rapper Psycho YP teams up with more established names, Ycee, Dremo and Blaqbonez on the remix of his catchy record, 'Oga.'

The verses and flows of the featured cats add a new spin to this and they all come through to push this up a further notch.

Eve Urrah - 'Voodoo'

The Uber talented Eve Urrah, a Neo soul and Jazz Nigerian singer, who I first heard on the Terry Tha Rapman and Pherowshuz joint album, ''For The Culture'' resurfaces with this romantic song titled, 'Voodoo' where she admits to being hooked on the spell that is cast by loving someone.

The song was produced by Ekeyzondabeats.

Tay Iwar - 'Sidelines'

Tay Iwar is out with his latest single, 'Sidelines' that talks about being played in a relationship, a brilliant single off his upcoming project, ''Gemini.''

Tomi - 'FFPO'

So this is one of those songs that I randomly come in contact with on my Twitter timeline and while many at times, they come off disappointing, this is one of the very few who strike differently.

The artist simply known as Tomi offers the Trap influenced 'FFPO' and it doesn't make for a bad listen at all.

Kendickson - 'SIA'

Kendickson enlists the magic fingers of top producer Killertunes on his first single for 2019, 'SIA.'

'SIA' is just that of type that has that irresistible vibe tapped from a number of influences from the Palmwine type music with a mix of high life brilliantly delivered into an African special tune.

GJtheCaesar - 'What's the Passcode?'

Rising Nigerian artist, GJtheCaesar, has released his first single of 2019, ‘What’s The Passcode?’ featuring the electric SGawD, the first single off his upcoming debut album.

The song is a bouncy, innuendo-laden track that sees GJ cleverly rapping about the object of his lustful desires over Donato’s production.

Jumabee - 'Sister Deborah'

S2DB Entertainment artist, Jumabee shares the visuals to his latest single, 'Sister Deborah' which features a cast of top industry personalities including the likes of Actor/comedian Charles Okocha and his hypeman, Jaywon, Zaaki Adzee and more.

Waconzy - 'Enjoy'

Waconzy makes a comeback with a new single titled "Enjoy".

The Port-Harcourt born singer who rose to prominence due to the success of his break-out single 'I Celebrate' resurfaces with 'Enjoy,' a rich afro-beats bop heavily influenced by reggae-dancehall produced by Treasure Jay. The groovy song talks about living life to the fullest cause as every day is a gift and tomorrow is not promised.

Waconzy is currently wrapping up his third studio album titled "Victory."

Folasheva - 'Better Know' feat Ozbeazy

Folasheva's ’Better Know’ is an inspirational song produced by Chaplin, and features Ozbeazy with the visuals directed by MRNVMB3R giving a glimpse of the hustle without all the distractions of the big city.