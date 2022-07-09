Tanzanian buzzing star Loui recruits Kidi & Maud Elka on the song of the summer

Right after Bigwigs Diamond Platnumz , Harmonize and Rayvanny . On the banging song of the summer LOUI recruits Ghana artist of the year 2021 KiDi and French songstress Maud Elka on the remix. LOUI’s delivery, KiDi’s touch and Elka’s Melodies on the song create a perfect banger for the fans to dance to.

LOUI commented on the release: “I have been looking forward to this release with great excitement, we’ve all put so much work, time, and effort into this project and I hope it gives you every reason to enjoy and replay this song throughout the summer season. I appreciate KIDI and Maud Elka for their support on this, this project wouldn’t have been possible without their creative input and dedication”.