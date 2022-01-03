RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot

Authors:

Motolani Alake

2022 begins baring gifts and one of key things to be excited about is the brand new talk show hosted by creative industry vet Efe Omorogbe tagged The Spot.

Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot
Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot

Having made a mark as a creative and an executive, The Spot presents Efe Omorogbe and the gang a platform to vibe with a line up of illustrious impact makers and culture shapers with inspiring stories and intriguing perspectives.

Recommended articles
Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot
Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot Pulse Nigeria

The informal setting, warm rapport and robust exchanges throw up some of the most frank and fun conversations ever filmed and makes The Spot a breath of fresh air within the talk show/podcast space.

Season 1 of The Spot features guests like Edi Lawani, Olakunle Soriyan, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Kwame, Timi Dakolo, Ibukun Abidoye, Ufuoma Dogun and Toyin Taiwo. The expansive catchment of Season 1 personalities also includes the likes of Titi Kuti, Lily Aninyei, Remy Adan, Ill Bliss, Baba Agba, Felix Duke, Ayeni the Great and Izu Ojukwu. Co-hosting duty is shared amongst Funmi Dakum, Helen Abutu and Osarhiemen "Phenom" Omorogbe.

Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot
Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot Pulse Nigeria

The Spot, a Buckwyld Media production, debuts on Houston-based Afrovibes TV on January 3, 2022 at 12pm CET or 7:00pm Nigerian time. Other platforms will be announced soon.

Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot

Talk is Hip: Efe Omorogbe hosts new show, The Spot

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox

Teebillz welcomes son with partner

Teebillz welcomes son with partner

BBNaija's Tobi welcomes baby with wife

BBNaija's Tobi welcomes baby with wife

African Girl Magic: Debut visual project from the Sagacity Studios

African Girl Magic: Debut visual project from the Sagacity Studios

'I never had twins, my ex-girlfriend deceived me' - Harrysong

'I never had twins, my ex-girlfriend deceived me' - Harrysong

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Fireboy’s ‘Peru’ toppling traditional chart-toppers to lead

Fireboy’s ‘Peru’ toppling traditional chart-toppers to lead

Shatta Wale’s tirade puts Ghanaian industry in tough spot

Shatta Wale’s tirade puts Ghanaian industry in tough spot

Trending

Omar Sterling performs with Wizkid; says ‘I don’t believe in Ghana or Nigeria’ (WATCH)

R2Bees with Wizkid

Wale heaps praise on Black Sherif after his performance with Burna Boy in Nigeria

Wale and Black Sherif

Ghana vs Naija: Shatta Wale’s approach wrong but his concerns valid - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Dear Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, learn from the ‘Yaba Buluku’ boyz [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

L-R: Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. (MusicInAfrica)