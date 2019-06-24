Fresh off releasing 'Play Hard,' Afro-pop/Hip-Hop artiste, KrazyP 'We Coming Up.'
The track, a metronomic afro-pop tune features fellow Naijahipstar act, Enoch.
On the song, Krazy P deliver verses about his come up, his music journey in general, dealing with naysayers and his goal of surprising the industry with his emergence.
Enoch follows up with a fitting chorus that complements KrazyP’s verses perfectly, adding some comical relief with brilliant idioms like “Ijebu garri must rise up."
After this song, he release his next single titled 'Living A Lie.'
You can watch the video below;