Talented singer Espacio Dios drops visualizer for single, 'Collapse All Rules'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Espacio Dios has released the visualizer for his single 'Collapse All Rules' with which he showcased his elastic talent.

Artist: Espacio Dios

Song Title: Collapse All Rules

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: February 16th, 2023

Video Director: Espacio Dios, Cradle of the fourth kind

Song Art:

Length: 3 minute 30 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Cradle of the fourth kind/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Espacio Dios, the talented singer and producer, has released a 3D animated visualizer for his latest single, 'Collapse All Rules.' The stunning visualizer is a beautiful tribute to the vulnerability of being in a significant relationship and perfectly complements the song's message.

The creation of the visualizer was a self-taught project for Espacio Dios, who had no prior experience with 3D animation. Despite the challenge, Espacio Dios crafted a beautiful work of art that showcases his remarkable talent and creativity.

'Collapse All Rules' is the latest single from Espacio Dios, and it is a promising precursor to his upcoming project. His fans can look forward to additional singles and more 3D animated creations later this year

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

