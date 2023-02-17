Talented singer Espacio Dios drops visualizer for single, 'Collapse All Rules'

Song Title: Collapse All Rules

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: February 16th, 2023

Video Director: Espacio Dios, Cradle of the fourth kind

Song Art:

Length: 3 minute 30 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Cradle of the fourth kind/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Espacio Dios, the talented singer and producer, has released a 3D animated visualizer for his latest single, 'Collapse All Rules.' The stunning visualizer is a beautiful tribute to the vulnerability of being in a significant relationship and perfectly complements the song's message.

The creation of the visualizer was a self-taught project for Espacio Dios, who had no prior experience with 3D animation. Despite the challenge, Espacio Dios crafted a beautiful work of art that showcases his remarkable talent and creativity.