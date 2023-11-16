Talented music star Tim Lyre releases new EP 'Masta'

Setting sail on a creative odyssey that transcends borders, 'MASTA' found its inception between his hometown of Lagos and acquired home of London.

Within this musical masterpiece, Tim Lyre showcases his profound versatility, taking in Hip Hop, Dancehall, Amapiano, R&B and Afrobeats through his afro-futurist gaze.

Through his skillful songwriting, he casts an enchanting, sage-like aura and graciously features the remarkable talents of Tay Iwar & Minz from Nigeria; Khanyisa from South Africa and Jords from the UK.

With a bold departure from thematic conventions and painstaking care taken with every element of the futuristic sound, the project emerges as a breath of fresh air, boldly showcasing Tim’s unrelenting commitment to artistic exploration.

“For self assurance, self confidence, and overall self improvement. I’ll do my best, I want you to do the same. Take good care of yourself. I look forward to seeing the greatest version of you," Tim Lyre says about his new EP.

Encompassing collaborative efforts from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Nigeria, MASTA stands as a vibrant pan-African and diasporic masterpiece, effortlessly melding voices and cultures into a harmonious, globe-trotting symphony, a global expression of where afro-fusion finds itself in 2023.

Lead singles ‘Chasing Wind’ and ‘Confess’ have garnered over one million streams. His next single ‘Tighter’ is a sultry, sexy Afrobeats jam that seamlessly navigates themes of sensuality, love, and pure joy, alongside one of the year’s emergent stars, Minz, produced by long-time collaborator DaRe.

Fourth single ‘Why Evils’, featuring the enigmatic Tay Iwar, sees two afro-fusion icons come together for a reflective boom bap ditty, an ethereal number bound to be a future afro-fusion classic, recorded deep in the heart of south London.

Alongside the full project release on November 15th is focus track ‘MASTA’, a braggadocious self-assured anthem set to a unique fusion of Amapiano and dancehall, complimented by the south London patois stylings of Motown Record’s Jords, produced by Tim and Code6.