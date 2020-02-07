On February 7, 2020, news that afro-pop music artist, T-Classic is the newest addition on the roaster for Sony Music West Africa (SMWA).

Since breaking onto the music scene in 2017, T-Classic has had an impressive run. From successive music singles released to an association with some of the industry’s bigwigs like Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, Peruzzi and DJ Kaywise, the 22-year-old singer has experienced expansive growth in his overall musical craft.

ALSO READ: T-Classic visits Pulse

Born and bred in Agege, Lagos, T-Classic has a musical background and was heavily influenced by Michael Jackson, Ebenezer Obey and Tope Alabi.

He managed his operation as an indie artiste up until 2017 when he officially signed a deal with Mixnaija Entertainment and built from his breakout single 'Fall In Love' featuring Mayorkun to his smash hit single, 'Nobody Fine Pass' T-Classic is building an impressive repertoire.

Sony Music West Africa (SMWA) made a decision to gear resources towards the singer’s skill and talent in line with the company’s mission.

A private signing dinner was held in honour of the young star and had an echelon of industry professionals in attendance. SMWA also revealed plans for a T-Classic EP release much later in the month.