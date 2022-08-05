Artist: TI Blaze
T - Classic drops new sizzling EP 'Voicenote'
Afrobeats star T-Classic has released a new EP he calls 'Voicenote'. The EP was released Friday, 29th July 2022.
Song Title: My Life
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 29, 2022
Producer: (Track 1 - Gospel), (Track 2 - Reward Beatz), (Track 3 - Nyphkeys), (Track 4, 5, 6 - Yalababayala)
Song Art:
Length: 16 minutes 30 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Sony Music Entertainment West Africa Limited, under exclusive license from Tolulope Ajayi
Details/Takeaway: T-Classic is a fine talent skilled in making delightful music that is easy to enjoy and digest by listeners. His new EP 'Voicenote' offer a peek into his laid back personality and his desire to make happy music.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng