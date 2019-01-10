A number of Nigerian artists have been listed to join over 1,000 other artists from around the world at this year's SXSW festival.

The South by Southwest Music Festival (SXSW®) on Wednesday, January 9, 2018 announced the third wave of Showcasing Artists invited to perform at the 2019 event.

This eclectic blend of up-and-coming and legendary artists from around the world will perform in intimate clubs as well as renowned music venues for industry professionals, influencers, international media and music fans alike.

Each year, new, developing, and established showcasing artists from over 60 countries are represented among the 2000 official performers looking to enhance their careers by reaching new audiences.

Simi, Adekunle Gold, Mayorkun, Vector, Falz, Mr Eazi, Seyi Shay and Yemi Alade will join other African acts like Cassper Nyovest, Efya, Victoria Kimani, Khaligraph, Anatii and more at this year's edition.

The SXSW Music Festival’s 33rd annual event takes place Monday, March 11 – Sunday, March 17, 2019 in downtown Austin, Texas.

NIGERIAN LINE-UP OF PERFORMERS

2nd Wave

Adekunle Gold (Lagos, NIGERIA)

Alternate Sound (Abuja, NIGERIA)

DJ Sose (Lagos, NIGERIA)

Dream Catchers Dance Academy (Ikorodu, NIGERIA)

Falz (Lagos, NIGERIA)

Mr Eazi (Lagos, NIGERIA)

Seyi Shay (Lagos, NIGERIA)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria, NIGERIA)

3rd Wave

Mayorkun (Lagos, NIGERIA)

Simi (Lagos, NIGERIA)

Vector (Lagos, NIGERIA)

Ushbebe (Aladja, NIGERIA)