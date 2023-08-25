ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Swayvee and Zhus Jdo team up to deliver masterful song ‘Para’ …sounds good

Pulse Mix

#Featurebymavedo

ALT - Swayvee (in front) and Zhus jdo (behind)
ALT - Swayvee (in front) and Zhus jdo (behind)

Recommended articles

Para is an exhilarating and adrenaline-rush giving track that has both artistes repping their geographical “areas”, Port Harcourt and Benin City respectively on a drill/hip-hop beat.

ALT - cover art of Swayvee, Zhus jdo - Para
ALT - cover art of Swayvee, Zhus jdo - Para Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a no-go area

If you wan pursue me, pursue me but no reach my area

“Cus I get men wey dey Para

The song sends a note of caution to prospective trespassers and describes what to expect if they make any attempt to invade their space. It is a 2 minutes, 45 seconds of moshpit experience full of energy and a healthy dose of rage.

The stunning visualizer to this song has been released on YouTube. Watch below

ADVERTISEMENT

The need to occasionally tap into rage for therapeutic purpose has become a trend among young people nowadays and for this reason, the song has birthed a first-of-its-kind event, THE RAGE ROOM.

The maiden edition of The Rage Room, happening on the 25th of August, 2023 at Freeme Digital Space in Lekki, Lagos will feature the new single, Para as the official anthem. It will double as the release party of the song but also as an event that aims to help young people relieve stress with high energy music and a mosh pit experience.

The first edition is free of charge to all attendees and will feature some other energetic young acts coming to have fun and “rage with the mob.
The first edition is free of charge to all attendees and will feature some other energetic young acts coming to have fun and “rage with the mob”. Pulse Nigeria

The first edition is free of charge to all attendees and will feature some other energetic young acts coming to have fun and “rage with the mob”. Acts like Yarden, Kemuel, Alpha P, Major AJ, Kaptain, Kayode, Chase, Fxmi and of course, Swayvee and Zhus jdo and many more will be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#Featurebymavedo

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Swayvee and Zhus Jdo team up to deliver masterful song ‘Para’ …sounds good

Swayvee and Zhus Jdo team up to deliver masterful song ‘Para’ …sounds good

I wanted to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after my misogynistic comment - Seyi

I wanted to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after my misogynistic comment - Seyi

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

I was depressed in 2015 because I couldn't get into the university - Crayon

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Funke Akindele parties as she celebrates her 46th birthday

Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey's journey to acting was filled with fear

Kaestyle & LeriQ offer brilliant parts of themselves on 'Asylum' EP

Kaestyle & LeriQ offer brilliant parts of themselves on 'Asylum' EP

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

Sound Sultan was one of the nicest people I ever met - 2face

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 times Wizkid sang about his mother

5 times Wizkid sang about his mother

Adewale Ayuba [Instagram/@officialayuba]

Adewale Ayuba warns Fuji musicians not to imitate Western music

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Spotify's global Songs of Summer 2023 list