Swayvee and Zhus Jdo team up to deliver masterful song ‘Para’ …sounds good

Swayvee, a.k.a "The Bandage Bandit" and Zhus jdo, The ‘Hush’ Crooner, team up to deliver this masterful song, ‘Para’.

Para is an exhilarating and adrenaline-rush giving track that has both artistes repping their geographical “areas”, Port Harcourt and Benin City respectively on a drill/hip-hop beat.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a no-go area

If you wan pursue me, pursue me but no reach my area

“Cus I get men wey dey Para”

The song sends a note of caution to prospective trespassers and describes what to expect if they make any attempt to invade their space. It is a 2 minutes, 45 seconds of moshpit experience full of energy and a healthy dose of rage.

The stunning visualizer to this song has been released on YouTube. Watch below

ADVERTISEMENT

The need to occasionally tap into rage for therapeutic purpose has become a trend among young people nowadays and for this reason, the song has birthed a first-of-its-kind event, THE RAGE ROOM.

The maiden edition of The Rage Room, happening on the 25th of August, 2023 at Freeme Digital Space in Lekki, Lagos will feature the new single, Para as the official anthem. It will double as the release party of the song but also as an event that aims to help young people relieve stress with high energy music and a mosh pit experience.

Pulse Nigeria

The first edition is free of charge to all attendees and will feature some other energetic young acts coming to have fun and “rage with the mob”. Acts like Yarden, Kemuel, Alpha P, Major AJ, Kaptain, Kayode, Chase, Fxmi and of course, Swayvee and Zhus jdo and many more will be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

---