American singer Swae Lee clarifies Amapiano tweet following criticisms

Adeayo Adebiyi

American singer Swae Lee received heavy critisms on Twitter following his tweet about Amapiano.

On July 11, 2023, American singer Swae Lee to his Twitter account to share his excitement about getting on the Amapiano sound after recently visiting Nigeria. In the tweet, the hitmaker added a Nigerian tweet next to the word "Amapiano" and this cause an uproar on Twitter with South Africans calling him out for what they considered to be an attempt to credit Nigeria for the genre.

After hours of heavy criticism from South Africans, Swae Lee has taken to his Twitter account to share a video clarifying the tweet while also making it clear that he never intended to cause a battle between Nigerians and South Africans over who owns Amapiano.

In the video, Swae Lee shared that he was specifically introduced to Amapiano by Nigerians. The American singer reveals that he has the utmost respect for the originators and his tweet was to express his excitement by Amapiano which he interacted with while in Nigeria.

Swae Lee further shared that he has an Amapiano record on the way while also calling for Africans from all over the continent not to take his tweet or the music the wrong way.

