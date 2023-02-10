SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

The collective is proud to announce the release of 'Pablo Freestyle,' a new wave of Afrobeat that combines different elements of stardom, starring artists Azanti (Nathan Otekalu-Aje), Yvng Chriis (Somto Ukomadu), Zaiam (Hamza Liman), and SVN Entertainment. These artists are notable for their expert lyrics in the genre of Afropop and have won the hearts of many music lovers in the past year.
SVN Entertainment, an entertainment collective, is pushing the canvas of Afrobeats to every corner of the world with its art and music.
Artist: SVN Entertainment
Song Title: Run
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: February 9th, 2023
Producer: TJ
Length: 1 minutes 23 seconds
Features: 3 - Azanti, Zaiam, Yvng Chriis
Label: SVN Entertainment/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: 'Pablo Freestyle' is a vivid display of the artists' ingenuity and how they are able to blend their styles and create a hit single. The track slides through the West African groove with its hard-hitting beat and unique style that will have you nodding to the melody. For fans of collaborations, this freestyle is a pool of the best verses and serves up artist after artist.
