ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

Adeayo Adebiyi

SVN Entertainment, an entertainment collective, is pushing the canvas of Afrobeats to every corner of the world with its art and music.

SVN - 'Pablo Freestyle'
SVN - 'Pablo Freestyle'

The collective is proud to announce the release of 'Pablo Freestyle,' a new wave of Afrobeat that combines different elements of stardom, starring artists Azanti (Nathan Otekalu-Aje), Yvng Chriis (Somto Ukomadu), Zaiam (Hamza Liman), and SVN Entertainment. These artists are notable for their expert lyrics in the genre of Afropop and have won the hearts of many music lovers in the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Artist: SVN Entertainment

Song Title: Run

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: February 9th, 2023

Producer: TJ

Song Art:

SVN - 'Pablo Freestyle'
SVN - 'Pablo Freestyle' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 1 minutes 23 seconds

Features: 3 - Azanti, Zaiam, Yvng Chriis

Label: SVN Entertainment/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: 'Pablo Freestyle' is a vivid display of the artists' ingenuity and how they are able to blend their styles and create a hit single. The track slides through the West African groove with its hard-hitting beat and unique style that will have you nodding to the melody. For fans of collaborations, this freestyle is a pool of the best verses and serves up artist after artist.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male and female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000