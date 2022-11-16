Artist: Susu
Susu debuts with exciting EP 'Sue Me'
Multi-talented actress, singer, and songwriter Adesuwa Etomi AKA Susu has released her debut EP she calls 'Sue Me'.
Recommended articles
Album Title: Sue Me
Genre: R&B, Pop
Date of Release: November 16th, 2022
Producers: (Track 2, 4 - Timothy "TK" King), (Track 3 - Masterkraft), (Track 5 - Unknown)
Song Art:
Length: 13 minutes 29 seconds
Features: 1 - Banky W
Label: ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: Susu invites the listener to her world filled with love and happiness.
She starts off the EP, by detailing her diversity in a phone-recorded conversation with her husband. She transitions to 'Dodge a Bullet' a reflective love-gone-wrong, a mix of triumph and smirking humor song that will align with women wronged by their men.
'Hold You Down' is a reassuring love that has Susu staying by her partner till the end of time. When Susu sings you can hear the happiness in her vocals on 'Too Much'.
The focus track 'Champ Song' is a love letter to her baby which features a duet with Banky W "As long as sun still dey for sky, As long as moon still dey shine for night, As long as i still dey alive, i'll be there for you".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng