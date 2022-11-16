Susu debuts with exciting EP 'Sue Me'

Album Title: Sue Me

Genre: R&B, Pop

Date of Release: November 16th, 2022

Producers: (Track 2, 4 - Timothy "TK" King), (Track 3 - Masterkraft), (Track 5 - Unknown)

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 13 minutes 29 seconds

Features: 1 - Banky W

Label: ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Susu invites the listener to her world filled with love and happiness.

She starts off the EP, by detailing her diversity in a phone-recorded conversation with her husband. She transitions to 'Dodge a Bullet' a reflective love-gone-wrong, a mix of triumph and smirking humor song that will align with women wronged by their men.

'Hold You Down' is a reassuring love that has Susu staying by her partner till the end of time. When Susu sings you can hear the happiness in her vocals on 'Too Much'.