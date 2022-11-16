RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Susu debuts with exciting EP 'Sue Me'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented actress, singer, and songwriter Adesuwa Etomi AKA Susu has released her debut EP she calls 'Sue Me'.

Susu - 'Sue Me'
Susu - 'Sue Me'

Artist: Susu

Recommended articles

Album Title: Sue Me

Genre: R&B, Pop

Date of Release: November 16th, 2022

Producers: (Track 2, 4 - Timothy "TK" King), (Track 3 - Masterkraft), (Track 5 - Unknown)

Song Art:

Susu - 'Sue Me'
Susu - 'Sue Me' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 13 minutes 29 seconds

Features: 1 - Banky W

Label: ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Susu invites the listener to her world filled with love and happiness.

She starts off the EP, by detailing her diversity in a phone-recorded conversation with her husband. She transitions to 'Dodge a Bullet' a reflective love-gone-wrong, a mix of triumph and smirking humor song that will align with women wronged by their men.

'Hold You Down' is a reassuring love that has Susu staying by her partner till the end of time. When Susu sings you can hear the happiness in her vocals on 'Too Much'.

The focus track 'Champ Song' is a love letter to her baby which features a duet with Banky W "As long as sun still dey for sky, As long as moon still dey shine for night, As long as i still dey alive, i'll be there for you".

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asake, BNXN, Gyakie among creatives selected for #YouTubeBlack Voices cohorts

Asake, BNXN, Gyakie among creatives selected for #YouTubeBlack Voices cohorts

Susu debuts with exciting EP 'Sue Me'

Susu debuts with exciting EP 'Sue Me'

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Veteran actor Antar Laniyan is grateful for the emergence of streaming platforms, says they improve film quality

Veteran actor Antar Laniyan is grateful for the emergence of streaming platforms, says they improve film quality

Rapper Chinko Ekun recounts sad experience with fraudsters

Rapper Chinko Ekun recounts sad experience with fraudsters

Tomi Thomas delivers striking live rendition of 'waiting' off latest EP, 'Hopeless Romantic'

Tomi Thomas delivers striking live rendition of 'waiting' off latest EP, 'Hopeless Romantic'

Lojay combines with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small for Amapiano hit, 'Canada'

Lojay combines with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small for Amapiano hit, 'Canada'

Tems earns 3 nominations for 2023 Grammy Awards

Tems earns 3 nominations for 2023 Grammy Awards

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Davido's AWAY Festival postponed

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Watch Chinko

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals