Artist: Superstar Ace featuring DJ Jimmy Jatt and Zlatan

Song Title: Shakara

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: TBA

Date of release: December 12, 2019

Label: TBA

Producer: Cracker Mallo

Video Director: Dammy TWitch

Details/Takeaway: 'Shakara' is a Nigerian lingo for, 'antics.' The beat is a frenzied, drum-heavy shepeteri tune supported by a bass riff, a dingy appregio and piano staccatos for melody that commands you to gbese!

Nigeria is currently caught between a riptide of obsession with love songs and a natural need to dance and move. This song leans to the latter and fulfills a craving.

Thoughts: This is not the song you would want to listen to with headphones. It's one meant to awaken a horde of young minds in a party just after midnight.

Ratings: 7.5/10

You can watch the video below;

You can stream the song HERE.