SuperSmashBros unveil their new single, 'Magic'

Adeayo Adebiyi

SuperSmashBros have released a new single titled 'Magic'.

SuperSmashBros

Artist: SuperSmashBros

Song Title: Magic

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022

Producer: SuperSmashBroz, BMH, Teeba

Song Art:

SuperSmashBroz - 'Magic'

Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds

Features: 1 - DwillsHarmony

Label: SuperSmashBroz/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: On their new release, SuperSmashBroz aims to effectively encapsulate the true joys of love and infatuation. Things are kicked off with angelic notes crooned by the talented singer/songwriter DwillsHarmony. Just as the song title reads, it’s like “Magic” how well he glides through various flow switches as he professes his feelings for his lover. The production on this was a collab effort by the SmashBroz and budding Nigerian producer BMH.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

