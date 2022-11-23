Artist: SuperSmashBros
SuperSmashBros unveil their new single, 'Magic'
SuperSmashBros have released a new single titled 'Magic'.
Song Title: Magic
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 23rd, 2022
Producer: SuperSmashBroz, BMH, Teeba
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds
Features: 1 - DwillsHarmony
Label: SuperSmashBroz/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: On their new release, SuperSmashBroz aims to effectively encapsulate the true joys of love and infatuation. Things are kicked off with angelic notes crooned by the talented singer/songwriter DwillsHarmony. Just as the song title reads, it’s like “Magic” how well he glides through various flow switches as he professes his feelings for his lover. The production on this was a collab effort by the SmashBroz and budding Nigerian producer BMH.
