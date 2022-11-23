SuperSmashBros unveil their new single, 'Magic'

Details/Takeaway: On their new release, SuperSmashBroz aims to effectively encapsulate the true joys of love and infatuation. Things are kicked off with angelic notes crooned by the talented singer/songwriter DwillsHarmony. Just as the song title reads, it’s like “Magic” how well he glides through various flow switches as he professes his feelings for his lover. The production on this was a collab effort by the SmashBroz and budding Nigerian producer BMH.