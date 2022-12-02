Super Woman story flips a new page with visuals from Lele Latrice & Don Crucifixto

We live in a time where women all over the world deserve to be celebrated in creative ways and it has continued with an audio track that handed them a huge bouquet of accolades for being that special human. The release of Super Woman by Lele Latrice and Don Crucifixto has become not just one of those anthems to celebrate women but the one that has taken over the airplay as a constant reminder, thus giving even the sons of women the platform to share their superwoman story.