RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Super Woman story flips a new page with visuals from Lele Latrice & Don Crucifixto

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLeleLatrice&DonCrucifixto

Super Woman story flips a new page with visuals from Lele Latrice & Don Crucifixto
Super Woman story flips a new page with visuals from Lele Latrice & Don Crucifixto

We live in a time where women all over the world deserve to be celebrated in creative ways and it has continued with an audio track that handed them a huge bouquet of accolades for being that special human. The release of Super Woman by Lele Latrice and Don Crucifixto has become not just one of those anthems to celebrate women but the one that has taken over the airplay as a constant reminder, thus giving even the sons of women the platform to share their superwoman story.

Recommended articles

The track struck quite a spot with its listeners by rippling into a countless number of videos of people on the internet telling impactful stories of being a woman or raised by one and this couldn’t have gone unrewarded. Super Woman by @lele_latrice_ , a mother, singer, dancer, choreographer, and @iam_doncrucifixto , an entertainment honcho and humanitarian must be said as a vision that is fast seeing fruition.

Super Woman story flips a new page with visuals from Lele Latrice & Don Crucifixto
Super Woman story flips a new page with visuals from Lele Latrice & Don Crucifixto Pulse Nigeria

What’s to succeed this purposeful duet is a befitting visual that depicts the ultimate Super Woman story. This is where the quirky touch of renowned cinematographer, TG Omori comes in. Together with the veteran filmmaker, Robert O. Peters, they have further told a distinctive story to eulogize our women.

Flipping an entirely new page in the Super Woman story, the visual as shot in the heart of Miami beckons us into a luxurious outlook. Following this, we can sit back to watch out for the turns of stories to be told from this new perspective.

Lele and Don get their flowers for an excellent job done conceiving the Super Woman track, putting it out, and topping it with a video.

Listen here https://hypeddit.com/superwoman?fbclid=PAAaat6AeqA0sdf45_G09JQ4s6PE-wVTzTzrFVa1-w2Y6Ei4qo0XVoa98vPhY

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByLeleLatrice&DonCrucifixto

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' is the highest grossing song on Spotify in 2022 [See Full List]

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' is the highest grossing song on Spotify in 2022 [See Full List]

Pheelz taps French Montana for new 'Finesse' remix

Pheelz taps French Montana for new 'Finesse' remix

Maleek Berry returns with new Amapiano tune, 'Ole Gan'

Maleek Berry returns with new Amapiano tune, 'Ole Gan'

Super Woman story flips a new page with visuals from Lele Latrice & Don Crucifixto

Super Woman story flips a new page with visuals from Lele Latrice & Don Crucifixto

Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber tops US Afrobeats Songs of 2022

Wizkid's 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber tops US Afrobeats Songs of 2022

Sabinus does 'something hooge' as he buys new house

Sabinus does 'something hooge' as he buys new house

Again Twitter suspends Kanye’s account for violating rules

Again Twitter suspends Kanye’s account for violating rules

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mayorkun, Mavins, Flavour, Yemi Alade, AV and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mayorkun, Mavins, Flavour, Yemi Alade, AV and others

Kanye West declares love for Hitler and Nazis...gets banned from Twitter again

Kanye West declares love for Hitler and Nazis...gets banned from Twitter again

Trending

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

New Music Friday (Cover: Mohbad)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Tems (GQ)

Tems wins Best New Act at 2022 Soul Train Awards [See Full Winners List]