Suono Sai drops, 'Emotional Paradise EP'

In Emotional Paradise Ep, Suono Sai (real name Stephen Shyam Sundrani) takes Saiyans (his fans) and lovers of good music on a spellbinding 6 track voyage to musical paradise with blissful and soul warming tunes perfect for all sentiments and moods.

Suono Sai enlisted top acts like Victony, Terry Delmond and Eliyace on the EP with Keptah, Twinbeatz and Hoodini taking production credits while it was mixed and mastered by Spyritmyx and Jon Tornblom.

Formerly known as Young S, SUONO SAI, the multi talented 19 year old Indian-Nigerian started singing at the age of 16 and released “Young S” Ep in 2019 before being discovered and groomed by Sulcata Music, which is the music arm of Sulcata Ent, a reputable event/talent management outfit based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Emotional Paradise EP is soothing to the soul, alluring to the mind and an attestation to Suono Sai’s artistic brilliance and radiance. It is available on all streaming platforms.