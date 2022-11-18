Artist: T.I Blaze
Street-pop sensation T.I Blaze drops debut album, 'El Major'
Fast-rising street-pop sensation T.I Blaze has released his debut album he calls 'El Major'
Album Title: El Major
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 18th, 2022
Producers: Multiple Producers
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 31 minutes 45 seconds
Features: 6 - Backroad Gee, Fave, Skibii, Fave, Ladipoe, Bella Shmurda
Label: Dvpper Music
Details/Takeaway: T.I Blaze dazzled listeners with his debut EP and with his album he seeks to establish himself as one of the artists whose talent will define the Afrobeats scene.
