On December 8, 2020, Nigerian singer, Davido's first female artist and DMW's first lady, Liya released her second single on the label, 'Melo.' The song is the actualization of a regal picture which Davido posted on his social media page some weeks ago. The Nigerian superstar also made a cameo in the colorful video opposite the gorgeous Liya.

'Melo' is Yoruba for 'how much?' By and large, it's yet another. The song also interpolates Angelique Kidjo's single, 'Agolo.' As much as auto-tune is heavily used in the song, Liya's vocals come through.

You can watch the new video below;

Yo might also remember that...

On October 2, 2020, Nigerian superstar announced the signing of Liya. A few weeks prior to that, the talented soprano released the Afro-pop single, 'Be My Vibe.'

This comes after DMW/30BG has signed acts like Lil Frosh, Ayanfe, Deinde and King Ajaa over the past one year.

Those artists join Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Yonda and Peruzzi on the label. You can play Liya's new single below;