Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Oxlade, Buju, Bella Shmurda and more feature on Rexxie's star-studded debut album, 'A True Champion'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album also comes after his Grammy certificate for Burna Boy's Twice As Tall.

Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Oxlade, Buju, Bella Shmurda and more feature on Rexxie's star-studded debut album, 'A True Champion.' (Africori)

Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, Pulse Nigeria reported that Rexxie was set to release his debut album and the album is here. This album acts as a sonic showcase, but it is also a celebration. Rexxie and many of the young artists he features are experiencing success beyond their wildest dreams and their gratitude is a recurring theme.

Artist: Rexxie

Album Title: A True Champion

Genre: Afro-pop, Afrobeat,Afro-fusion, Afro-Swing, Amapioano, Afro-swing, Reggae-Fusion

Date of Release: June 28, 2021

Producers: Rexxie

Album Art:

Length: 17 songs, 52 minutes

Features: 23 - Oxlade, Teni, Naira Marley, Sho Madjozi, Ms Banks, Midas The Jagaban, Emo Grae, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Bad Boy Timz, Sarkodie, Asake, Kida Kudz, Buju, Moelogo, Ms Banks, Seyi Vibez, Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Lyta, T-Classic and Blanche Bailly

Tracklist:

Label: Dvpper Music/Africori

You can stream the album HERE.

Motolani Alake

