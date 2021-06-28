Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Oxlade, Buju, Bella Shmurda and more feature on Rexxie's star-studded debut album, 'A True Champion'
The album also comes after his Grammy certificate for Burna Boy's Twice As Tall.
Artist: Rexxie
Album Title: A True Champion
Genre: Afro-pop, Afrobeat,Afro-fusion, Afro-Swing, Amapioano, Afro-swing, Reggae-Fusion
Date of Release: June 28, 2021
Producers: Rexxie
Album Art:
Length: 17 songs, 52 minutes
Features: 23 - Oxlade, Teni, Naira Marley, Sho Madjozi, Ms Banks, Midas The Jagaban, Emo Grae, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Bad Boy Timz, Sarkodie, Asake, Kida Kudz, Buju, Moelogo, Ms Banks, Seyi Vibez, Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Lyta, T-Classic and Blanche Bailly
Tracklist:
Label: Dvpper Music/Africori
You can stream the album HERE.
