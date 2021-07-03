RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

After leaving Dr. Dolor, Nikita charts a new course with 'GBOWO'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The video was directed by Director Pink, who has directed videos like 'Running' and 'Roju' for Chike.

After leaving Dr. Dolor, Nikita charts a new course with 'GBOWO.' (Vydia)

Details/Takeaway: Under Dr. Dolor, Nikita released an EP, 'Better Days.'

Recommended articles

But after things didn't work out on the label, she has left to branch out on her own and has released her latest money-themed single, 'Gbowo.'

'Gbowo' is Yoruba for 'Collect money.' And the song is created with the South African sung-rap-esque technique. The video was directed by Director Pink, who has directed videos like 'Running' and 'Roju' for Chike.

Date: June 18, 2021

Song Title: GBOWO

Artist: Nikita

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Cracker Mallo

Album: TBD

Video Director: Director Pink

Label: Angle Attitude/Six/One Consult/Vydia

You can play the song below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blxckie talks about his fanbase, studying psychology and more

After leaving Dr. Dolor, Nikita charts a new course with 'GBOWO'

With ‘Mixed Feelings,’ Dreylo proves he’s more than an influence and he will shock many [Pulse EP Review]

Funmi Ayinke’s brand new single 'THE JOURNEY' is just so inspiring

Marvelcoin drops new song titled 'Pan African Dream'

Rexxie’s ‘A True Champion’ has diverse appeal, you should listen to it [Pulse Album Review]

#BBNaijaReunion: Lockdown housemates say their goodbyes [Highlights]

Wizdoh new single release "Ogechi" is a landscape of love

MTN Y’ello star winner “DOTTI” shuts down Lagos at the grand finale of Make Music Lagos