After leaving Dr. Dolor, Nikita charts a new course with 'GBOWO'
But after things didn't work out on the label, she has left to branch out on her own and has released her latest money-themed single, 'Gbowo.'
'Gbowo' is Yoruba for 'Collect money.' And the song is created with the South African sung-rap-esque technique. The video was directed by Director Pink, who has directed videos like 'Running' and 'Roju' for Chike.
Date: June 18, 2021
Song Title: GBOWO
Artist: Nikita
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Cracker Mallo
Album: TBD
Video Director: Director Pink
Label: Angle Attitude/Six/One Consult/Vydia
You can play the song below;
