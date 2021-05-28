RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Jerusalema' and 'Skeleton Move' crooner, Master KG returns with a new single to celebrate Africa Day alongside Akon and David Guetta

The song is inspiring and impressive.

'Jerusalema' and 'Skeleton Move' crooner, Master KG returns with a new single to celebrate Africa Day alongside Akon and David Guetta. (AfriCori)

Details/Takeaway: After smash hits like 'Skeleton Move' and 'Jerusalema,' the global smash, Master KG celebrates his 'Africa Day' with his new single, 'Shine Your Light' featuring Akon and David Guetta.

Artist: Master KG featuring Akon and David Guetta

Song Title: Shine Your Light

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-House

Album: TBD

Date of release: May 28, 2021

Label: AfriCori

Producer: Master KG

Video Director: TBA

