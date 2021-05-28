'Jerusalema' and 'Skeleton Move' crooner, Master KG returns with a new single to celebrate Africa Day alongside Akon and David Guetta
The song is inspiring and impressive.
Recommended articles
The song is inspiring and impressive.
Artist: Master KG featuring Akon and David Guetta
Song Title: Shine Your Light
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-House
Album: TBD
Date of release: May 28, 2021
Label: AfriCori
Producer: Master KG
Video Director: TBA
You can play the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng