Korede Bello releases new single, 'Fine Fine'

He celebrates her with a typical wedding record, suited to dancefloors and first dance.

Korede Bello releases new single, 'Fine Fine.' (MAVIN)

Details/Takeaway: The song is a dedication to Korede Bello's fabled beautiful partner, who is unique and pristine. He celebrates her with a typical wedding record, suited to dancefloors and first dance.

He is spell bound and this sonic offering also promises to leave you in delectable wonder. Brief and melodious, the song is easy on the ears and its unassuming production makes it just as tasteful for the dance floor.

Artist: Korede Bello

Song Title: Fine Fine

Genre: Afro-pop, Palmwine Music, Highlife, HipLife

Album: TBD

Date of release: May 28, 2021

Label: MAVIN

Producer: DJ Coublon

Video Director: TBA

You can play the song below;

