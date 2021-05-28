Korede Bello releases new single, 'Fine Fine'
He celebrates her with a typical wedding record, suited to dancefloors and first dance.
He is spell bound and this sonic offering also promises to leave you in delectable wonder. Brief and melodious, the song is easy on the ears and its unassuming production makes it just as tasteful for the dance floor.
Artist: Korede Bello
Song Title: Fine Fine
Genre: Afro-pop, Palmwine Music, Highlife, HipLife
Album: TBD
Date of release: May 28, 2021
Label: MAVIN
Producer: DJ Coublon
Video Director: TBA
You can play the song below;
