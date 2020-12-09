Details/Takeaway: The breakout act from Mr Eazi’s #emPawa100 talent incubator, JOEBOY has become one of African music’s brightest new stars in just over a year, topping charts across the Continent with an improbable run of smashes.

With lyrics that capture the innocence of young love and the sting of youthful heartbreak, the 23-year-old crooner has carved his own distinct lane within the highly competitive field of Nigerian pop.

The gospel-tinged song follows recent JOEBOY singles 'Lonely' and 'Call' as well as last year’s debut EP, Love and Light.

“In a year that has been more torrid than fulfilling for many of us, we still need to give thanks and appreciate the littlest of things and that’s what ‘Celebration’ is about,” JOEBOY says. “‘Celebration’ is a song of happiness, recorded at my recording camp in Ghana. It’s not a love song but a feelgood song that signifies that we shall be alright regardless of the challenges.”

Date: December 9, 2020

Song Title: Celebration

Artist: Joeboy

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B

Producer: Type A

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Banku/emPawa

