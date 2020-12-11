Details/Takeaway: Word reaching Pulse says that Yonda created the song to connect deeply with his listeners rather than just entertain them.

If his plan was to paddle the shallow waters of entertainment, Yonda would have been all out there raving as expected but he took his time to seek the depth of his essence and now he is ready to deliver beyond 100%..

Date: December 11, 2020

Song Title: I Gat Doe

Artist: Yonda featuring Davido

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: Wild Blue

Video Director: TBA

Label: DMW

You can play the song below;