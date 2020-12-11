Details/Takeaway: Word reaching Pulse says that Yonda created the song to connect deeply with his listeners rather than just entertain them.
If his plan was to paddle the shallow waters of entertainment, Yonda would have been all out there raving as expected but he took his time to seek the depth of his essence and now he is ready to deliver beyond 100%..
Song Title: I Gat Doe
Artist: Yonda featuring Davido
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBA
Album: Wild Blue
Video Director: TBA
Label: DMW
