Wurld features Major League DJz on new single, 'Stamina'

Motolani Alake

Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.

Wurld - Stamina. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: The song documents the idea of sex appeal and sensuality of an African girl.

Artist: Wurld featuring Major League DJz

Song Title: Stamina

Genre: Amapiano

Date of release: August 12, 2021

Producer: Major League DJz

You can listen to the song below;

Wurld ft Major League Djz - Stamina

