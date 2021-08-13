Details/Takeaway: The song documents the idea of sex appeal and sensuality of an African girl.
Wurld features Major League DJz on new single, 'Stamina'
Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.
Recommended articles
Artist: Wurld featuring Major League DJz
Song Title: Stamina
Genre: Amapiano
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 12, 2021
Label:
Producer: Major League DJz
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng