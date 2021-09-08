Details/Takeaway: The Singer/Songwriter has made a raw, sultry & sexual song that doesn’t shy away from innuendos, taking it as literally as it can get. 'Inside You' layers Wisdom’s signature laidback melody with a shiny falsetto over an ascending groove of beats.
Wisdom releases new single, 'Inside You'
The song is co-produced by Wisdom and engineered by VTek.
Recommended articles
The song is co-produced by Wisdom and engineered by VTek.
About the song, Wisdom says, “I just wanted to say it how it is, no sugar-coating, just pure emotion and sexual energy, ‘cause at the end of the day there’s really no point hiding these things."
Artist: Wisdom
Song Title: Inside You
Genre: TBD
Album: TBD
Date of release: September 3, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: Ladi
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng