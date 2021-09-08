RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wisdom releases new single, 'Inside You'

The song is co-produced by Wisdom and engineered by VTek.

Details/Takeaway: The Singer/Songwriter has made a raw, sultry & sexual song that doesn’t shy away from innuendos, taking it as literally as it can get. 'Inside You' layers Wisdom’s signature laidback melody with a shiny falsetto over an ascending groove of beats.

About the song, Wisdom says, “I just wanted to say it how it is, no sugar-coating, just pure emotion and sexual energy, ‘cause at the end of the day there’s really no point hiding these things."

Artist: Wisdom

Song Title: Inside You

Genre: TBD

Album: TBD

Date of release: September 3, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: Ladi

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

INSIDE YOU (OFFICIAL VIRAL VIDEO)

