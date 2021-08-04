RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya unite on Vector's 'Crown of Clay (Remix)'

Motolani Alake

Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.

Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun also known as Vector [Instagram/VectorTheViper]

Details/Takeaway: Earlier in the year, Nigerian rapper, Vector released 'Crown of Clay' featuring MI Abaga and producer, Pheelz.

On July 22, 2021, the rapper followed it up with a remix which features Kenyan rap legend, Khaligraph Jones and Senegalese rapper, Dip Doundo Guiss.

Artist: Vector featuring Khaligraph Jones and Dip Doundo Guiss

Song Title: Crown of Clay (Remix)

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

Album: TBD

Date of release: July 22, 2021

Label: GRAP/Vydia

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Vector, Khaligraph Jones, Dip Doundou Guiss - Crown of Clay Remix (feat. Ashs The Best) [Visualizer]

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

