Details/Takeaway: Earlier in the year, Nigerian rapper, Vector released 'Crown of Clay' featuring MI Abaga and producer, Pheelz.
Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya unite on Vector's 'Crown of Clay (Remix)'
Inspired by Peruzzi, the song cries for a Peruzzi or Wande Coal feature.
Recommended articles
On July 22, 2021, the rapper followed it up with a remix which features Kenyan rap legend, Khaligraph Jones and Senegalese rapper, Dip Doundo Guiss.
Artist: Vector featuring Khaligraph Jones and Dip Doundo Guiss
Song Title: Crown of Clay (Remix)
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop
Album: TBD
Date of release: July 22, 2021
Label: GRAP/Vydia
Producer: Pheelz
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng