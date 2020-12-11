2Bad Music World Wide frontline act, Frank Victor better known as Vclef ends the year on a big note with his new single, 'Dejavu.' The fast-rising says that he is looking forward to positive comments and reactions from fans about the song.

Vclef known for several hits and inspirational songs like '5 & 6', 'Leg Over,' 'Body on Me' with his label mate Blessedbwoy and Foreign Groove as the in house producer, and this has positioned him in the right place among his contemporaries - especially after he released those singles.

Unveiling his new single titled 'Dejavu' with simple yet irresistible Afrobeat and Pop rhymes, the singer promised music lovers a great sound, adding that he has never gone wrong with his sounds.

You can listen to the song below;