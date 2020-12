Details/Takeaway: After their recently released critically-acclaimed debut album, 'ROOTS,' The Cavemen return with a brand new single.

The aptly titled song shows the brothers won't slow down anytime soon.

Date: December 11, 2020

Song Title: Who No Know Go Knwow

Artist: The Cavemen

Genre: Highlife

Producer: The Cavemen

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: FreeMe Music

You can play the record below;