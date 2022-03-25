RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

T-Classic releases new single, 'Dangerous'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Already, the track is gradually building up for its viral moment on creators’ platform, TikTok by reason of the song’s catchy vibe, soft rhythms and very expressive lyrics.

T-Classic releases new single, 'Dangerous.' (Sony)
T-Classic releases new single, 'Dangerous.' (Sony)

Afropop singing sensation, T-Classic premieres his first single for the year titled “Dangerous” released via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa and available now on digital stores.

The brand-new track is a follow-up to his most recent release, Makaveli, which saw T-Classic enjoy a different dynamic to his usual style and creativity in music. “Dangerous” treads a similar path and is next in the line-up of sequential releases that spotlights the impressive growth and development potential of the singing Classical Boy.

Other than the arrival of this new and ecleftic sound, fans of T-Classic are in for an expansive music treat this year. While plans are underway for the official music video to follow in quick succession, T-Classic will be concluding sessions for a prospective project unveil that’s been tentatively set for mid-year.

He will also be actively involved in taking his ministry of music across borders and shores to launch in new territories. He’s recently concluded a media tour in Kenya of East Africa and has his sights set on the rest of Africa as well as Europe and America.

Listen HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

