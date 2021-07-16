After impressing heavily with songs like 'Oyoyo', 'Manya', 'Blow My Mind' and 'Branama,' emerging Afro-Pop Superstar - SPECDO (real name Ajayi Solomon) comes through yet again with a brand new summer-themed anthem 'Ginger.'
Specdo releases banging new single, 'Ginger'
In his words, SPECDO describes the new single 'Ginger' as a major motivation for any listener and sees the song as the right tonic for any situation.
The Afrobeats number is produced by Solshynbeat and engineered by Indomix. It comes just in time for a summer where 'Afrobeats to the world' has gained momentum across the globe.
SPECDO combines perfectly with Solshynbeat to deliver 'Ginger,' an extraordinary tune served out of the music kitchen as a testament to his undeniable talent, justifying his rating as one for the future in the Nigerian music space.
Connect with Specdo via Twitter and Facebook @officialspecdo, Instagram @official_specdo.
