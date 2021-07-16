Specdo releases banging new single, 'Ginger'

The Afrobeats number is produced by Solshynbeat and engineered by Indomix. It comes just in time for a summer where 'Afrobeats to the world' has gained momentum across the globe.

SPECDO combines perfectly with Solshynbeat to deliver 'Ginger,' an extraordinary tune served out of the music kitchen as a testament to his undeniable talent, justifying his rating as one for the future in the Nigerian music space.

In his words, SPECDO describes the new single 'Ginger' as a major motivation for any listener and sees the song as the right tonic for any situation.

Connect with Specdo via Twitter and Facebook @officialspecdo, Instagram @official_specdo.