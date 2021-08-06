Details/Takeaway: Following the release of 'Lemonade,' 'Moneybag'' is the complete opposite where the fiesty artist is all about getting her paper.
Ria Sean releases new single, 'Money Bag'
The Afroswing record is about a carefree attitude that comes with a focus on getting money.
Recommended articles
The Afroswing record is about a carefree attitude that comes with a focus on getting money.
Artist: Ria Sean
Song Title: Money Bag
Genre: Afroswing
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 6, 2021
Label: Aristokrat/Island Def Jam
Producer: Dehveen
Video Director: TG Omori
You can listen to the song below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng