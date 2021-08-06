RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ria Sean releases new single, 'Money Bag'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The Afroswing record is about a carefree attitude that comes with a focus on getting money.

Ria Sean releases new single, 'Money Bag.' (Aristokrat)

Details/Takeaway: Following the release of 'Lemonade,' 'Moneybag'' is the complete opposite where the fiesty artist is all about getting her paper.

Recommended articles

The Afroswing record is about a carefree attitude that comes with a focus on getting money.

Artist: Ria Sean

Song Title: Money Bag

Genre: Afroswing

Album: TBD

Date of release: August 6, 2021

Label: Aristokrat/Island Def Jam

Producer: Dehveen

Video Director: TG Omori

You can listen to the song below;

Ria Sean - Money Bag ( Official Lyric Video)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

After working with Busiswa, Shontelle and more, Dunnie heralds new album with 'Mosafejo'

Obi Emelonye to premiere inspirational Christian film 'The Oratory'

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous'

Comedian Basketmouth and wife celebrate daughter as she turns 10

Rudeboy of P Square releases debut solo album, 'RudyKillUs

Ria Sean releases new single, 'Money Bag'

Wizkid's concert at the O2 sells out in 12 minutes

Award-winning Nigerian producer, Rexxie signs Horsh record label Hitxlab NG

There are many lessons to be learnt from good and bad stories - Mo Abudu on Hushpuppi film