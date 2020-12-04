Details/Takeaway: On the song, Rema says, “In the song, I talked about how much I yearn for peace because of the thoughts and voices in my head due to what I’m facing personally and what my people are facing as well. So many bad things have happened, and I know many people can relate.”

The song is a follow-up to Rema's 'Woman' which dropped earlier in the year.

Date: December 4, 2020

Song Title: Peace of Mind

Artist: Rema

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Kel P

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Jonzing/MAVIN

