Artist: Reekado Banks
Album Title: Off The Record
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-swing
Date of Release: November 27, 2020
Producers: Blaise Beats, 1da Banton, Tuzi, Altims, Young Jonn, Altims, TeeY-Mix,
Album Art:
Length: 7 songs, 22 minutes
Features: 6 - Kida Kudz, EO, Tiwa Savage, Attifaya, Mr. Eazi and Harmonize
Tracklist:
Label: Banks Music
Singles: 3
Details/Takeaway: In the years since Spotlight, Reekado has grown as a human as he has as an artist, building up his profile with a consistent streak of singles and features that were at once transformative and grounded in the familiar.
That blurring of the line between newer experiences and intimate details is what Reekado Banks attempts to capture lucidly with his second body of work, 'Off The Record,' mining his Nigerian identity for a global audience.
You can play the album HERE.