Artist: Reekado Banks

Album Title: Off The Record

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-swing

Date of Release: November 27, 2020

Producers: Blaise Beats, 1da Banton, Tuzi, Altims, Young Jonn, Altims, TeeY-Mix,

Album Art:

Reekado Banks - Off The Record. [Banks Music]

Length: 7 songs, 22 minutes

Features: 6 - Kida Kudz, EO, Tiwa Savage, Attifaya, Mr. Eazi and Harmonize

Tracklist:

Label: Banks Music

Singles: 3

Details/Takeaway: In the years since Spotlight, Reekado has grown as a human as he has as an artist, building up his profile with a consistent streak of singles and features that were at once transformative and grounded in the familiar.

That blurring of the line between newer experiences and intimate details is what Reekado Banks attempts to capture lucidly with his second body of work, 'Off The Record,' mining his Nigerian identity for a global audience.

