Details/Takeaway: Queen Fairy wastes no time in dishing out the highly anticipated visuals for her latest single - Money.
Queen Fairy is all shades of sexy in new video for 'Money'
'Money' video is a clear representation of growth and artistic finesse from Queen Fairy and it's safe to say this is headed straight to the charts.
After several teases on social media, the colourful video comes through at a perfect time as she delivered a magnificent performance to bring an already buzzing single to life.
Artist: Queen Fairy
Song Title: Money
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 28, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: TBA
Video Director: Cardoso
Watch 'Money' visuals and connect with Queen Fairy - @official_queenfairy on Instagram.
You can listen to the song below;
