Queen Fairy is all shades of sexy in new video for 'Money'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

'Money' video is a clear representation of growth and artistic finesse from Queen Fairy and it's safe to say this is headed straight to the charts.

Queen Fairy - Money,. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: Queen Fairy wastes no time in dishing out the highly anticipated visuals for her latest single - Money.

After several teases on social media, the colourful video comes through at a perfect time as she delivered a magnificent performance to bring an already buzzing single to life.

Artist: Queen Fairy

Song Title: Money

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: August 28, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Cardoso

Watch 'Money' visuals and connect with Queen Fairy - @official_queenfairy on Instagram.

You can listen to the song below;

Queen Fairy - Money (Official Video)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

