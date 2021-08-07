Details/Takeaway: The song documents Pluto's journey from the struggles of life, mental health and quest for success towards the desired finality of peace of mind. The song sees Pluto sound foreign and elite at the same time, cut from the same cloth as acts like Lil Uzi Vert, Kuddi Is Dead, Rema and more.
Plvyboi Pluto releases new single, 'Peace of Mind'
Artist: Plvyboi Pluto
Song Title: Peace of Mind
Genre: Emo/Trap
Album: TBD
Date of release: August 6, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
