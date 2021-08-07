RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Plvyboi Pluto releases new single, 'Peace of Mind'

Plvyboi Pluto - Peace of Mind. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: The song documents Pluto's journey from the struggles of life, mental health and quest for success towards the desired finality of peace of mind. The song sees Pluto sound foreign and elite at the same time, cut from the same cloth as acts like Lil Uzi Vert, Kuddi Is Dead, Rema and more.

Artist: Plvyboi Pluto

Song Title: Peace of Mind

Genre: Emo/Trap

Album: TBD

Date of release: August 6, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Peace of Mind

