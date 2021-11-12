Omay Lay is back with 'Free My Mind'

It's the latest stop in a run that’s established him as a torchbearer for pop in Nigeria & Africa, and now he’s going global on his own terms.

If the comfort of a late-night dance could be a song, it’d sound like “Free My Mind.” Omah Lay sings in a buttery, conversational style, joined by a glowing saxophone that punctuates each verse.

“Free my mind, free my mind with shayo,” he belts. His verses flip between languages but feel born from the same effortless substance. All the components make for an intoxicating listen, the kind of song you might throw on at the club or get lost inside on a long lonely night.

Omah Lay has already had a busy 2021. “Free My Mind” comes after his sold-out US tour and smash “Understand,” a contemplative, yet danceable record powered by his signature vocal warmth.

Earlier this year, he was also on the Masterkraft remix of Justin Bieber’s chart-topping “Peaches.” In late 2020, he put out his What Have We Done, a spontaneous-feeling showcase of his colorful production, lyrics, and melodies.

That EP closed with the remix to his international hit, “Damn,” featuring 6LACK. This work has already brought him from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to the world’s stage, but each passing song only shows off more of his winning personality and comforting voice. If “Free My Mind” is any indication, Omah Lay will only be reaching more ears around the world, and soon.