Omawumi releases new video for, 'Billionaire'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

It is track two on her recently released album, 'Love Deep, High Life.'

Omawumi - Billionaire. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: After the release of her last album, 'Love Deep High Life,' Omawumi releases a new video from the album.

Artist: Omawumi

Song Title: Billionaire

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: September 17, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

Omawumi - Billionaire (Go Baby) [Official Video]

Authors:

