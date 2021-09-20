Details/Takeaway: After the release of her last album, 'Love Deep High Life,' Omawumi releases a new video from the album.
Omawumi releases new video for, 'Billionaire'
It is track two on her recently released album, 'Love Deep, High Life.'
Artist: Omawumi
Song Title: Billionaire
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: September 17, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBD
