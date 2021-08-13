The Lawyer, singer, wife and mother makes music that suits her current standing in life and offers young artists an insight into the beauty of her life.

Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to In Her Feelings EP, Omawumi drops this beautiful ode to the beautiful relationship of marriage, the attraction of love and the greatness of peace. The Lawyer, singer, wife and mother makes music that suits her current standing in life and offers young artists an insight into the beauty of her life.