Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to In Her Feelings EP, Omawumi drops this beautiful ode to the beautiful relationship of marriage, the attraction of love and the greatness of peace.
Omawumi releases new album, 'Love Deep, High Life'
The Lawyer, singer, wife and mother makes music that suits her current standing in life and offers young artists an insight into the beauty of her life.
Artist: Omawumi
Album Title: Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I
Genre: Afro-pop, R&B, Ballad
Date of Release: August 12, 2021
Producers: TBD
Album Art:
Length: 10 songs • 30 minutes
Features:
Tracklist:
You can stream the EP HERE.
