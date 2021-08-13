RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omawumi releases new album, 'Love Deep, High Life'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The Lawyer, singer, wife and mother makes music that suits her current standing in life and offers young artists an insight into the beauty of her life.

Omawumi - Love Deep, High Life. (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to In Her Feelings EP, Omawumi drops this beautiful ode to the beautiful relationship of marriage, the attraction of love and the greatness of peace.

Recommended articles

The Lawyer, singer, wife and mother makes music that suits her current standing in life and offers young artists an insight into the beauty of her life.

Artist: Omawumi

Album Title: Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I

Genre: Afro-pop, R&B, Ballad

Date of Release: August 12, 2021

Producers: TBD

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 10 songs • 30 minutes

Features:

Tracklist:

www.instagram.com

Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to In Her Feelings EP, Omawumi drops this beautiful ode to the beautiful relationship of marriage, the attraction of love and the greatness of peace. The Lawyer, singer, wife and mother makes music that suits her current standing in life and offers young artists an insight into the beauty of her life.

You can stream the EP HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Excitement as Big Achievable Dreams Music welcomes Prowess

Catch broke girls who aim to look rich on, 'Slay,' now available on Netflix

Here are the top 4 times Justin Bieber jumped on Afrobeats records

Yemi Alade releases new EP, 'Queendoncom'

Actress Destiny Etiko shows off newly completed mansion

Omawumi releases new album, 'Love Deep, High Life'

Wurld features Major League DJz on new single, 'Stamina'

Ed Sheeran talks about forgetting and relearning his own songs ahead of upcoming anniversary show

DJ Khaled says he and his family just recovered from covid-19