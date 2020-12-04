Details/Takeaway: The record continues Odunsi's experimental phase as an artist. This time, he crafts his hook like a Fuji artist and addresses detraction, the love-hate relationship fans have with him and governmental inadequacies.
This track follows Odunsi’s latest project EVERYTHING YOU HEARD IS TRUE. Odunsi is currently working on new music and excited to release his upcoming project next year.
Date: December 4, 2020
Song Title: Fuji 5000
Artist: Odunsi
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBD
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Platoon
