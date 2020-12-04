Details/Takeaway: The record continues Odunsi's experimental phase as an artist. This time, he crafts his hook like a Fuji artist and addresses detraction, the love-hate relationship fans have with him and governmental inadequacies.

This track follows Odunsi’s latest project EVERYTHING YOU HEARD IS TRUE. Odunsi is currently working on new music and excited to release his upcoming project next year.

Date: December 4, 2020

Song Title: Fuji 5000

Artist: Odunsi

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBD

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Platoon

