Lungi Naidoo releases new video for new single, 'Feel Good’

Produced by GuiltyBeatz, the record has a catchy hook.

Lungi Naidoo Releases Afrobeats Single 'Feel Good’ Produced by GuiltyBeatz. (TBD)

South African singer and songwriter, Lungi Naidoo, returns after a lengthy hiatus with her new Afrobeats flavoured single 'Feel Good', taken from her forthcoming EP 'COURAGE' which is set for release on 24 September across all DSPs.

'Feel Good' is co-written by Ghanaian producer and artist, GuiltyBeatz, best known for his hit “AKWAABA”, London- based Zimbabwean artist Donel Mangena & UK producer and songwriter Dantae Johnson.

Talking about the significance of the lyrics, Lungi said: “This song is about me, in every way. Sometimes when you’re down you got to envision your happiness as if you are already in that space. This song is about me giving praise in advance for all the blessings I am going to receive. To own one’s Queendom and feel good about it unapologetically.”

The forthcoming 'COURAGE' EP was co-written, recorded and produced by Dantae Johnson at The Woods Studios in London and mixed & executive produced by Pete ‘Boxsta’ Martin at the Matrix Studio complex. 'Addicted' was produced by Tega at Blues Steam Entertainment Studio in Lagos, Nigeria. Lungi recorded all the vocals at the Sound Foundry studio in Cape Town with Greg Abrahams.

After a 20 year journey in the music industry, Lungi’s hope for her tenacious EP COURAGE, is that it helps someone out there who may have given up because she wants them to know that they matter and that their story, no matter what the circumstance, matters.

Co-Producers and co-writers on Courage EP include: London based South African born producer Pete 'Boxsta' Martin (Marshmello, James Arthur, Dope Saint Jude, Mali Music); UK producer & songwriter Dantae Johnson (Boys Noize, Kamille, JLS, Donel, Hrvy and Rak-Su); Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz (Mr Eazi, Kida Kudz, Sarkodie, Beyonce’s Lion King and hit single Akwaaba); Goodthings (Afro B, Stefflon Don, Rak-Su); Tega (DJ Spinall, DJ Tunez); Florian Fourlin (French multi-instrumentalist and producer) and Mike Keyz (K. Michelle, Wretch 32 and Kojey Radical).

You can watch the video below;

Lungi Naidoo - Feel Good (Official Video)

